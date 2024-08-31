Trump vows to deport Tren de Aragua criminals after they violently seized apartments in Aurora, Colorado

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 30 de agosto, 2024

In response to growing concern over the presence of Venezuelan gangs in the United States, Donald Trump promised that if he returns to the White House, he will deport members of the criminal gang Tren de Aragua. This promise comes after reports that the gang has taken control of apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado.

During an event in Colorado, Trump harshly criticized the country's current security management for allowing criminal organizations to operate with impunity. "Did you see that where Venezuelan gang members have taken over parts of the city? They've taken over apartment houses because these stupid people that we have leading our country are allowing these people, these criminals, to come into our country, and we're going to get them the hell out of here, and this is just the beginning," he said.

Incidents captured on video

Recently, an armed criminal group was captured on video occupying an apartment complex in Aurora. In the images posted on social networks, armed men can be seen climbing a staircase and speaking in Spanish. The situation was denounced by city councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky, who criticized the lack of measures to protect local residents.

Jurinsky stated, "A gang has taken over several apartment complexes in Aurora," noting that non-profit organizations have focused their efforts on helping immigrants without offering solutions to protect affected Americans.

Aragua Train

The Tren de Aragua is a criminal gang originally from Venezuela that has gained notoriety both in its home country and in other Latin American countries and the United States for its involvement in human trafficking, drugs, money laundering, and other acts of violence.