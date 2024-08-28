JD Vance accuses Jack Smith of trying to influence November election

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 28 de agosto, 2024

Republican vice presidential hopeful J.D. Vance rebuked special counsel Jack Smith for wanting to influence the November election with his repeated allegations against Donald Trump.

"It looks like Jack Smith doing more of what he does, which is filing these lawsuits in an effort to influence the election," Trump's running mate said, as reported by The Hill.

Smith continues to insist on framing Trump for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results, despite the Supreme Court already ruling that the Republican candidate has presidential immunity for these actions.

"The reason the Supreme Court threw out his lawsuit is because they said it implicated the president’s official acts — of course, which the president has immunity in conducting those official acts," Vance said.

This Tuesday, eager to frame Trump, Smith reformulated his indictment in order to dodge the Supreme Court's ruling. However, in his new indictment, the special prosecutor included some of the charges against the former president that already appeared in his first indictment, such as conspiracy to "impair, obstruct and nullify" the legitimate government function of certifying an election, conspiracy to obstruct and impede the Electoral College proceedings on Jan. 6 and conspiracy against the right to have one's vote counted.

"The Defendant [Trump] tried-but failed-to enlist the Vice President [Mike Pence], who was also the Defendant’s running mate and, by virtue of the Constitution, the President of the Senate who plays a ceremonial role in the January 6 certification proceeding. The Defendant had no official responsibilities related to the certification proceeding, but he did have a personal interest as a candidate in being named the winner of the election," Smith wrote in his new indictment.