Jack Smith indicts Trump again for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

Jack Smith is back on the charge against Donald Trump for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 presidential election results. The special prosecutor filed a formal indictment on Tuesday, Aug. 27, weeks after the Supreme Court overturned his previous case, ruling that the Republican enjoyed some presidential immunity.

The new indictment is limited so as not to clash with the Court justices' ruling, but it includes nearly all the charges that its predecessor had: conspiracy to "impair, obstruct and nullify" the legitimate government function of certifying an election, conspiracy to obstruct and impede the Electoral College proceedings on Jan. 6 and conspiracy against the right to have one's vote counted.

Smith's initial indictment was announced on August 1, 2023. It totaled 45 pages and was the result of an extensive investigation that featured a parade of big-name witnesses, including Mike Pence and Gary Michael Brown, a top official in Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump's response: "This is now Kamala’s Weaponized System against her Political Opponent"

The former president weighed in on his Truth Social account, where he posted a series of lengthy posts against Smith and the Department of Justice.

"In an effort to resurrect a 'dead' Witch Hunt in Washington, D.C., in an act of desperation, and in order to save face, the illegally appointed “Special Counsel” Deranged Jack Smith, has brought a ridiculous new Indictment against me, which has all the problems of the old Indictment, and should be dismissed IMMEDIATELY," he began.

Trump's post on his social media following Jack Smith's second indictment.Truth Social.

"No Presidential Candidate, or Candidate for any Office, has ever had to put up with all of this Lawfare and Weaponization directly out of the Office of a Political Opponent. They’ve Weaponized local D.A.s and Attorney Generals, and anybody else that will listen, to Interfere with the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election - Never been done before. This is now Kamala’s Weaponized System against her Political Opponent. All of these Scams will fail, just as Deranged Jack’s Hoax in Florida has been fully dismissed, and we will win the Most Important Election in the History of our Country on November 5th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added.

Smith recently asked Judge Aileen Cannon to reopen the case and the classified documents, which was closed in mid-July by the judge, who ruled that the special prosecutor had been "illegally" appointed by the Department of Justice.