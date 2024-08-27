Trump vows to fire those responsible for "Afghanistan calamity" if he wins election

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

Former President Donald Trump reinforced his presidential campaign with a firm promise: if he returns to the Oval Office, he will demand the resignation of all officials responsible for what he calls "the Afghanistan calamity." This statement came on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport, a tragic event that occurred during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. soldiers and more than 100 Afghans.

In his speech to a crowd of approximately 4,000 people at the National Guard Association conference in Detroit, Trump spared no criticism of the Biden-Harris administration. He called the withdrawal from Afghanistan a "humiliation" for the United States, claiming that the execution of the plan was flawed and detrimental to the country.

"Caused by Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, the humiliation in Afghanistan set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all around the world," Trump stated, referring to the event as the "most embarrassing day in the history of our country."

Pledge to fire those responsible

Trump said that, if re-elected, he expects to have on his desk the resignations of all senior officials involved in the Afghanistan withdrawal by noon on the day of his inauguration.

The former president made reference to the television program "The Apprentice" assuring, as on the show, the officials responsible would be fired. "You did a terrible, terrible disservice to our country. You get fired when that happens. Nobody got fired," Trump added.

Kamala Harris' link to the decision

Four months before this tragic event, Vice President Kamala Harris discussed her role in the decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan in an interview with CNN. During the conversation, Harris revealed that she was the last person in the room before President Biden decided to proceed with the withdrawal. This video has resurfaced on social media, reminding people of Harris' connection to the decisions that led to the attack.