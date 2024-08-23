Robert Kennedy Jr. suspends his campaign and endorses Donald Trump

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 23 de agosto, 2024

Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr, announced on Friday that he is suspending his campaign for the White House and endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy made the announcement during a speech in Phoenix, Arizona, where he accused the Democratic Party of rigging the primaries and censoring his message, while praising Trump as the leader America needs in these critical times.

"I've made the heart-wrenching decision to suspend my campaign and to support President Trump," he declared. "I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory," he added.

Kennedy explained that he decided to endorse the former president despite the impact he knows it will have on his family. "This decision is agonizing for me because of the difficulties it causes me, and my children and my friends," he said.

Allegations against the Democratic Party

The now ex-candidate also attacked the Democratic Party for what he described as a "sham primary," alleging that the party "waged a legal war" against both him and Trump.

"In an honest system, I believe I would have won the election," he said.

Kennedy's announcement comes after months of tensions with the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which repeatedly fought him in court to block his access to ballots in several states. Kennedy accused the DNC of using party-aligned judges to kill his candidacy and attack Trump. "Each time that our volunteers turned in those towering boxes of signatures needed to get on the ballot, the DNC dragged us into court, state after state, attempting to erase their work and disappear with the will of the voters, which signed those petitions," he charged.

Election strategy

Kennedy's decision to join forces with Trump comes at a time when the country faces growing political and social divisions. In announcing his endorsement, Kennedy asked key states to remove his name from the ballot, so as not to interfere with Trump's campaign. However, in states considered strongly Democratic or Republican, his name will remain on the ballot.

"If you live in a blue state, you can vote for me without harming or helping President Trump or or Vice President Harris. In red states, the same will apply," Kennedy explained.

A new chapter in the Trump campaign

The Kennedy-Trump alliance marks a new chapter in the 2024 presidential campaign, cementing Trump as the candidate who promises to take on the political elites and fight for the American people. With Kennedy's endorsement, Trump strengthens his position at a crucial moment in the race.