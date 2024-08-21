RFK Jr. to deliver a major speech Friday as he considers dropping out of race and endorsing Trump

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 21 de agosto, 2024

The campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed that the independent candidate will address the nation Friday from Phoenix, Arizona, as he considers dropping out of the presidential race and officially endorsing former President Donald Trump at a key moment in the election campaign.

According to multiple reports, the Kennedy and Trump campaigns are planning how to announce the potential endorsement, but talks remain ongoing, and there is still no clarity on the matter.

One of the sources familiar with the RFK Jr. decision told NBC News that the campaigns are working toward a joint appearance. The network also reported that Sen. JD Vance, Trump's running mate, confirmed that communications between the two teams have been "back and forth" in recent weeks.

"I haven’t spoken to RFK personally, but I know there’s been a lot of communication back and forth between RFK, between the campaign, between this campaign," Vance told NBC News. "Look, our argument to RFK, and I’ll make it right now, because, of course, he hasn’t dropped out yet, is, look: If you want a Democratic Party that protected American workers and stood for strong borders, maybe disagreed with Republicans on things like tax policy, that party doesn’t exist anymore."

Kennedy's speech, planned for Friday morning, will come just days after his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, said the campaign is considering joining forces with Trump to cut off the advance of Vice President Kamala Harris, who has regained ground in national polls following the withdrawal of Joe Biden's candidacy.

While Kennedy is planning his speech in Arizona, Trump is hosting his own rally in Arizona on Friday night.

The situation also comes as the Republican candidate showed a willingness to join forces with Kennedy by even offering him a major role in his administration should he withdraw and endorse him.

He’s a brilliant guy. He’s a very smart guy. I’ve known him for a very long time," Trump said of RFK JR. to CNN's Kristen Holmes. "I didn’t know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly, I’d be open to it."

RFK Jr.'s potential decision to retire makes sense as the independent candidate loses steam in the polls, falling further and further behind Trump and Harris. However, considering that the former president and vice president are neck-and-neck, vying for victory in swing states, an endorsement from RFK Jr. could be significant in November.

Indeed, Arizona, one of the key swing states, will again be decisive as in 2020, when Biden emerged victorious by less than 11,000 votes.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll of Arizona registered voters released in early August showed Kennedy getting 6% support, behind Harris at 45% and Trump at 42%. Other local polls, such as Redfield & Wilton Strategies and The Telegraph, show Trump up one point.

Against this backdrop, Democrats have opted to attack RFK Jr., who has become relatively popular among conservatives.

Mary Beth Cahill, a senior adviser to the Democratic National Committee, criticized the still-independent candidate in a statement to NBC News: "Desperate men do desperate things. RFK Jr. was recruited by MAGA, funded by MAGA, and parroted MAGA talking points. No one should be shocked if he formalizes his relationship in an attempt to maintain relevance."

In addition to falling in the polls, RFK Jr. has also not held campaign events in recent weeks. In fact, his campaign has not held a campaign-sponsored public event since early July.