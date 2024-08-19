"Biden has engaged in impeachable conduct": GOP releases evidence of corruption and obstruction as part of its investigation against the president

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 19 de agosto, 2024

Three Republican House committees released findings Monday during their impeachment investigation against the president. The nearly 300-page report leaves no doubt about their final stance: "The Committees have accumulated evidence demonstrating that President Biden has engaged in impeachable conduct."

After a nearly year-long inquiry, the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees concluded that the Democrat took advantage of his position as vice president to enrich his family. Then, as president, he would have used his office to obstruct investigations into these ill-gotten deals.

"The Biden family and their business associates received tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests by leading those interests to believe that such payments would provide them access to and influence with the President," the congressmen asserted. Elsewhere in the document, they claim that selling the "Biden brand" around the world allowed the family to afford "a lavish lifestyle" despite providing "no legitimate services."

The patriarch reportedly "actively" collaborated by attending dinners with foreign associates or talking to them on the phone, among other activities. The document preempts those who might retort that the president was being manipulated by his relatives, especially his son Hunter Biden: "It is inconceivable that President Biden did not understand that he was taking part in an effort to enrich his family by abusing his office of public trust."

To hide this income, they claimed, the family "laundered" the money through intermediary entities that divided the large sums of money into smaller amounts. A witness consulted by the members of the three committees summarized the efforts to hide the politician's involvement when vice president in one sentence: "Say it, forget it. Write it, regret it."

Republicans took aim at their Democratic counterparts, noting that the "precedent" they set in 2019 in their impeachment against then-President Donald Trump established that "abuse of office" understood as its "improper" use for personal gain at the nation's expense was grounds for impeachment. Precisely what Biden is now accused of:

"By monetizing the Vice Presidency for his family’s benefit, he abused his office of public trust, placing the welfare of his family ahead of the welfare of the United States." Impeachment investigation report on Joseph R. Biden JR.

Hunter Biden

The document puts focus on the first son. "Several witnesses testified that Hunter Biden invoked his father in business dealings with Romanian, Chinese, Kazakhstani, and Ukrainian companies, resulting in millions of dollars flowing to the Biden family," it asserts in one part.

Some of these revelations arise from previously known hearings or reports, such as the information that Hunter used his father's position to benefit the Ukrainian company Burisma, of which he was a shareholder.

When, after months of refusing to testify, Hunter Biden spoke before Congress, he claimed that the investigation against his father was a "MAGA conspiracy" and, amid accusations of partisanship and political persecution, attempted to disassociate his father from his business dealings.

Hunter is also mentioned in the wake of the complaint from two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents last year. The Committees claim to have obtained information supporting the agents' statements: the Administration hindered investigations into the lawyer and businessman. For example, the Justice Department let two "serious charges" lapse and advanced classified information to lawyers for the president's son. This alone, they claim, would be enough to impeach the president.

The case of the classified documents



The congressmen also devote part of their report to the case of the Democrat's classified documents: when Biden left office as vice president he kept classified documents in several locations, including the garage of his home. This case was investigated by special prosecutor Robert Hur, who in his final report raised doubts about the president's mental state.

"The Special Counsel’s report, as well as the Committees’ inquiry, disclosed how President Biden caused White House employees to conceal his conduct and mislead the American people about his actions," the report assures.

Obstruction

"During the course of the impeachment inquiry, President Biden and his Administration have failed to fully cooperate with the House’s inquiry," the report asserts before listing several setbacks such as the DOJ directing key witnesses not to respond to the Committees' questions and not to attend hearings if subpoenaed.

"The Biden-Harris White House has obfuscated facts and denied the Committees access to witnesses." Impeachment Investigation Report on Joseph R. Biden JR.

At this point the congressmen name another of Biden's actions that, they argue, merits impeachment: the president, as "the White House acknowledged," knew that his son would defy a subpoena to appear before the Committees. And, replicating verbatim words from the Democratic onslaught against Trump in 2019, they point out that it is logical to conclude that the president wanted to hide information that would be damaging to him.

Recommendation and next steps

The investigation by the three commissions will continue, they promise. There are subpoenas pending, documents to review, whistleblowers to hear.

In the meantime, they remind their colleagues that "the Constitution’s remedy for a President’s flagrant abuse of office is clear: impeachment by the House of Representatives and removal by the Senate." "This report endeavors to present the evidence gathered to date so that all Members of the House may assess the extent of President Biden’s corruption."

Read the full report