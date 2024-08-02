Kamala Harris locks up Democratic nomination: 'I am honored'
The vice president surpassed the number of sufficient endorsements among delegates to be anointed the Democratic Party nominee.
During a virtual event, Vice President Kamala Harris officially garnered enough votes to become the Democratic Party's nominee for the presidential election, according to AFP.
Delegates began casting their ballots Thursday and will continue to do so through Monday. Harris is the only candidate on the ballot.
The vice president said she is honored and assured that she will accept the nomination next week.