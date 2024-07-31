Los Angeles County rejects Newsom's plan to crack down on homeless encampments

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 31 de julio, 2024

The California state government, headed by Democrat Gavin Newsom, announced that his Administration will carry out an intensive plan to dismantle homeless encampments across the state of California. However, it will not have the cooperation of Los Angeles County.

The county Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to reject the state administration's way of dealing with homeless encampments. Local leaders decided to pursue a policy that does not criminalize the homeless who occupy the county's streets. According to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, there are more than 75,000 homeless people in the county.

Despite the rampant situation on the streets of Los Angeles County's urban areas, local leaders have the support of law enforcement, The New York Times reported. Robert Luna, the county sheriff, stated that his agency will only detain people who commit a crime, not simply for living in an encampment. “Being homeless is not a crime, and we will maintain our focus on criminal behavior rather than an individual’s status."

Newsom's executive order to dismantle the encampments and has the backing of the Supreme Court, which allows authorities to prevent individuals from occupying public space to live and sleep.



NBC Los Angeles estimates that Newsom's state administration has already spent more than $24 billion since 2019 to combat clandestine camps across the state.

Karen Bass challenges Newsom

This decision by the county Board of Supervisors adds to the stance of Los Angeles Mayor and Democrat, Karen Bass, who last week sharply criticized Newsom's homeless plan.

Mayor Bass, who put homelessness at the center of her local politics, said that Newsom's initiative will not work in Los Angeles. "I do not believe it's ultimately a solution for homelessness," Bass said last Thursday. “How are they supposed to pay for their ticket, and what happens when they don’t pay? Does it go into a warrant and give us an excuse to incarcerate somebody?” stressed Bass.