Kamala Harris is expected to announce her VP on the first Tuesday in August: Shapiro, Kelly and Walz are the finalists

30 de julio, 2024

Kamala Harris is just days away from announcing her running mate. The vice president is in the final stages of the famous 'vetting process' and is expected to announce her candidate next Tuesday, Aug. 6, during a campaign rally in Philadelphia. Josh Shapiro, Tim Walz and Mark Kelly are emerging as the finalists.

Following Roy Cooper's refusal to be considered and doubts about the benefits of picking Andy Beshear, the Pennsylvania governor, the Minnesota governor and the Arizona senator loom as the favorites to complete the Democratic ticket for the November election. However, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is another name with a chance of being elected.

As reported by POLITICO the vice president "is planning to interview potential vice presidential nominees in the upcoming days", formalizing the announcement next Tuesday, August 6 during a campaign event in Philadelphia.

Although the location seemed to be a clear nod in Shapiro's direction, the Harris campaign denied the fact that the city of the event had anything to do with the running mate, since he has not yet been selected;

Harris herself was in charge of clearing the doubts on the matter at the end of July, when she was consulted by the press and her answer was a resounding "not yet".

The presumptive Democratic nominee recently held a rally in Georgia, where she hopes to repeat the result obtained by Biden in 2020, although the polls show a marked initial leadership of Donald Trump in the Peach State.

During her speech, Harris pressed the former president to debate in the coming months, something the Republican recently questioned.

"Well, Donald, I hope you'll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage because, as the saying goes, if you have something to say, say it to my face. The road to the White House goes through this state and you all helped us win in 2020, and we're going to do it again in 2024. Yes, we will," he said.