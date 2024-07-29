No, Donald Trump didn't say he'll kill elections if he's president

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 29 de julio, 2024

Media propaganda and Democratic celebrities have found a goldmine in Donald Trump's statements made to Christian voters asking them to vote in the "historic elections" in November. The Republican candidate joked about the traditionally low turnout of believers in elections, assuring them that he is only asking them to go to the polls this time and that they would no longer have to do so again, because he "will fix everything" during his term. However, progressives have been quick to twist his words to insist that the Republican candidate intends to be a dictator and eliminate elections to perpetuate himself in power.

The most ironic thing about the matter is that Trump uttered the words that are being misrepresented precisely after demanding voter ID to ensure clean elections in which only U.S. citizens who can do so participate and avoid cheating. Following his plea, in line with the Save Act passed by the House of Representatives, he called on Christians to vote en masse to end the persecution which the Administration has subjected them to over the past few years:

"We want a landslide that’s too big to rig. If you want to save America, get your friends, get your family, get everyone you know, and vote, vote early, vote absentee, vote on Election Day. I don’t care how, but you have to get out and vote. And again, Christians — get out and vote! Just this time. (Applause) You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what? It’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore. My beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians. I’m a Christian. I love you. Get out. You’ve got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good. You’re not going to have to vote."

Trump accused of being a "fascist" who is trying to "seize power and keep it"

However, the Democratic party was quick to try to take advantage of the situation to present a narrative of Trump bent on becoming a dictator. Media outlets such as The New York Times featured headlines that were at the very least ambiguous, which were echoed by numerous celebrities known for their progressive activism such as Barbra Streisand, Mia Farrow and Rob Reiner, pointing out that the tycoon intends to "destroy democracy," accusing him of being a "fascist" who is trying to "seize power and keep it."

Others, such as John Cusack and historian Timothy Snyder, reposted third-party posts.