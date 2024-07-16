Elon Musk pledges to donate $45 million a month to Trump until November election

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-16T04:26:16.000Z"}

Elon Musk plans to donate $45 million per month to Trump's campaign through November. The grand total of $225 million will make the Tesla founder the former president's largest single donor, surpassing the great-grandson of banker Thomas Mellon.

The tycoon would make the donation to a new pro-Trump super PAC, America PAC, inspired by the likes of Joe Lonsdale, the Winklevoss twins, and former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft and her husband, Joe Craft.

"Formed in June, America PAC is focused on registering voters and persuading constituents to vote early and request mail-in ballots in swing states, according to one of the people. The coalition assessed that the Democrats have historically had very robust “get out the vote” campaigns and took note of the amounts of money that the Biden camp has dedicated to so-called on-the-ground efforts in swing states. America PAC will try to counter that," they said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

While Musk had shown some overtures toward some candidates, all of them Republicans, until the shooting he had not officially endorsed anyone. He did so on his X account after the assassination's attempt on Trump's life in Pennsylvania.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope he recovers quickly. (...) The last time America had such a tough candidate was Theodore Roosevelt," Musk wrote.

Musk as an adviser to Trump in the White House?

The growing chumminess between the two men were revealed by the Wall Street Journal in an extensive article published last Wednesday, May 29. According to the newspaper, both the tech magnate and the former president have begun to form a sort of friendship. Among the many conversations they have had in recent months, is that, if Trump wins the presidency, Musk will be integrated as an informal advisor to the White House.

The most important conversations took place at an informal breakfast in March of this year, at the Palm Beach mansion of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, a friend of Elon Musk. At the meeting, where both Musk and Trump brought their sons X and Barron, respectively, they discussed the possibility of the Tesla owner assuming an advisory role to an eventual Republican presidency.