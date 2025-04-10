DOGE uncovers millions in unemployment claims filed by 'fake people'

Published by Diane Hernández 10 de abril, 2025

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) revealed Thursday that millions of dollars in unemployment benefits were paid out to "fake people," including individuals who haven't even been born yet.

In an X post, DOGE claimed to have reviewed an initial survey of unemployment claims since 2020, discovering that 9,700 individuals, with birth dates set for at least 15 years from now, applied for $69 million in benefits.

"In one case, someone with a birthday in 2154 claimed $41k," according to the department's message.

"Your taxes were going to pay for fraudulent unemployment claims from fake people born in the future!" Musk claimed in a post on X, just hours after DOGE revealed the astonishing discovery.

According to the post, another 24,500 people, impossibly over the age of 115, applied for $59 million in benefits, while around 28,000 individuals between the ages of 1 and 5 sought $254 million in aid.

"This is so crazy that I had to read it several times before it sank in," added the Tesla owner and former adviser to President Donald Trump.

The U.S. leader has tasked Musk, the world's richest man, with leading the newly created DOGE in efforts to reduce wasteful spending and uncover fraud within the federal government.

"The oldest living American is 114 years old, so it is safe to say that anyone 115 or older is collecting “unemployment” due to being dead," Musk said in another post about the DOGE's troubling findings.