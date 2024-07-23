Kimberly Cheatle, director of the Secret Service, resigns

Published by Verified by 23 de julio, 2024

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned from her post following blunt criticism from both Republicans and Democrats after the agency failed to prevent the attack on Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

On Monday, Cheatle testified before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee to answer for the Secret Service's actions, or lack thereof, on that day.

The now former director went so far as to acknowledge that it was "the most significant operational failure ... in decades," while assuring that there was "a significant number" of agents deployed in the field and that they were alerted to the presence of a suspect "between two and five times." That suspect ended up shooting and wounding the Republican nominee. One person died in the attack, in addition to the shooter.

The pressure and demands for her resignation from both Republicans and Democrats increased as her appearance in Congress progressed. Articles of impeachment were even filed against her.

Biden's minimal mention of Trump attack

Joe Biden issued a statement thanking Cheatle for her work at the helm of the Secret Service: "Jill and I are grateful to Director Kim Cheatle for her decades of public service. She has selflessly dedicated and risked her life to protect our nation throughout her career in the United States Secret Service. We especially thank her for answering the call to lead the Secret Service during our Administration and we are grateful for her service to our family."

However, the president did not elaborate on the attack on Trump, making a single brief mention that an investigation is underway. In addition, Biden confirmed that he will name a new director "soon."