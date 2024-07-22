Hollywood takes a stand and backs Kamala Harris' possible presidential candidacy

Published by Verified by 22 de julio, 2024

Hollywood has been quick to take a stand following the announcement of Joe Biden's farewell and Kamala Harris' interest in taking his place as the Democratic nominee. Many of the actors best known for their political activism have taken to social networks to show their appreciation for the president or express their support for the vice president. Curiously, the cause of a political earthquake following the article in The New York Times calling for the president's withdrawal, has yet to speak out.

One of the first to take a stand was Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film saga. He did not give his direct support to Kamala Harris but assured that he would continue to vote for the candidate nominated by the Democratic Party who "will honor and promote" the legacy of the current US president:

Nevertheless, another celebrity who did express direct support for Kamala is the actor of the TV series Two and a Half Men, Jon Cryer, who encouraged the vice president while assuring that she had "90 days" to achieve the victory. Other celebrities also showed their support for the Democrat, such as Ariana Grande, Patton Oswald and the actress of Charmed, Alyssa Milano.

Other Hollywood faces did not refer to Kamala Harris as a possible replacement for Biden but did take to their social networks to thank the president for his work during these four years while assuring that they would continue to support the Democratic Party. Such was the case for Cher, Mark Ruffalo, Bette Midler and Sean Austin, among others.

Still to be announced is George Clooney. The first Hollywood actor who asked Biden to step down and who has yet to react to the president's decision to do so. The same goes for Scarlett Johansson, one of the few performers who continued to show her support for the president during his low hours and who also has not spoken out about Biden's decision to step down.