Ashley Judd, George Clooney... Hollywood calls on Biden to drop out

Published by Alejandro Baños

Doubts about Joe Biden's ability to continue leading the country for one more term linger and are resulting in big-name voters calling for his withdrawal from the presidential race. Several of these personalities -who do not hide when it comes to showing their support for the Democratic Party and who are calling on the president to drop out- come from Hollywood and the audiovisual industry.

The latest to do so has been Ashley Judd. The Heat and Divergent saga actress penned an opinion piece in USA Today in which she called on Biden to "step aside because beating Trump is too important."

"I feel immense, bereft sadness at the beliefs Donald Trump holds, and that his supporters endorse. But that sadness is trivial compared to the hurt, devastation and loss millions will feel if Donald Trump is reelected. He would wield the power of the presidency with unprecedented, incalculable cruelty and unfairness," Judd wrote, showing his most skewed view. "It's time for Joe Biden to leave the 2024 race."

In her article, the 56-year-old performer opined that the Republican candidate "gushed a firehose of galling lies" regarding issues such as the immigration crisis or gender policies during the first presidential debate, while Biden's performance generated "profound alarm" for her for being "incapable of countering Trump."

George Clooney, Abigail Disney....

Judd has been spotted at several Democratic Party and Biden campaign events and rallies in recent years. So have other reputed artists like George Clooney, who, after leading -along with Julia Roberts- a fundraiser for the president's candidacy, asked him to abandon his aspirations and let another candidate fight to keep the party in the White House.

"I love Joe Biden, but we need another candidate. It's terrible to say this, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago was not the same as the Joe Biden of 2010, or even the Joe Biden of 2020. It was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney said a few days ago.

Judd and Clooney's petition was joined by other well-known members of the entertainment and audiovisual industry, such as Abigail Disney, heiress of Walt Disney; Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor (agency that owns the UFC and WWE); and Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix.