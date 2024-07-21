Mayorkas doesn't explain Secret Service's failures, but charges against those questioning female agents' work during Trump attack

Published by Verified by 21 de julio, 2024

Alexander Mayorkas issued a statement last Saturday to speak out about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump a week ago. But it was not to give updates on the investigation into what happened and the Secret Service security failures. In an attempt to divert attention, he has focused on those who criticized the performance of the female agent who participated in the former president's protection - whom several videos leave in quite a bad light - to defend the presence of women in law enforcement.

"In the days following the attempted assassination of former President Trump, some people have made public statements questioning the presence of women in law enforcement, including in the United States Secret Service. These assertions are baseless and insulting," Mayorkas' statement begins.

Women will make law enforcement "better" and "our country more secure"

In a free feminist toast, Mayorkas, who made no mention in the brief of the ongoing investigation into the failures that allowed a shooter to come within a hair's breadth of ending the life of the Republican Party candidate for the November elections, he stressed that the presence of women in the country's security forces "will be the better" for them, "and our country more secure."

The national defense secretary noted that "every single day, in communities big and small across our great country, women are serving in federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, and campus law enforcement. They are highly trained and skilled professionals, who risk their lives on the front lines for the safety and security of others. They are brave and selfless patriots who deserve our gratitude and respect."

As such, he noted that "the United States Department of Homeland Security — the largest law enforcement organization in the federal government — will, with great pride, focus, and devotion to mission, continue to recruit, retain, and elevate women in our law enforcement ranks."