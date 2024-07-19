Mark Zuckerberg praises Trump for his reaction to the attack

Published by Verified by 19 de julio, 2024

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg was full of praise for Donald Trump and his reaction after being shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, describing him as a "badass."

"Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life. On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy," Zuckerberg said in an interview picked up by Bloomberg.

Not Trump or Biden

However, these statements do not imply that the Meta Platforms CEO meant that he would support Trump.

In fact, Zuckerberg said he "does not plan" to endorse either him or Joe Biden, should the president remain in the race and emerge from the Democratic National Convention as the nominee.

Other technology tycoons such as Elon Musk have positioned themselves in favor of one of the candidates. In Musk's case, he will support Trump, to whom he will donate $45 million a month until the election is held in November.