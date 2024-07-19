Federal appeals court halts Biden's student debt relief plan

Published by Verified by 19 de julio, 2024

A federal appeals court halted the implementation of the Biden administration's student debt relief plan.

The decision made by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals granted a motion for an administrative stay filed by a group of Republican-led states aimed at ending the program.

According to the AP, "The court’s order prohibits the administration from implementing the parts of the SAVE plan that were not already blocked by lower court rulings."

The decision came on the same day that the Biden administration forgave $1.2 billion in student debt for 35,000 borrowers enrolled in the Saving for a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan.

With this new round of debt relief, now almost 5 million people have benefited from the president's policy. At the beginning of his term, he promised to promote this measure. The total amount of canceled debt amounts to $168.5 billion dollars.