More than one million immigrants have benefited from Biden's parole programs since 2023

The Biden Administration's initiative to facilitate entry through parole programs, through the CBP One application and humanitarian parole has led to the entry of nearly 1.2 million immigrants into the country since January 2023, according to June data from Customs and Border Protection.

According to last month's update, "about 494,799 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans arrived lawfully on commercial flights and were granted parole under these processes. Specifically, 106,757 Cubans, 205,026 Haitians, 93,325 Nicaraguans, and 118,706 Venezuelans were vetted and authorized for travel; and 104,130 Cubans, 194,027 Haitians, 86,101 Nicaraguans, and 110,541 Venezuelans arrived lawfully and were granted parole."

Additionally, "more than 680,500 people have successfully scheduled appointments to present themselves at ports of entry instead of risking their lives at the hands of smugglers" through the CBP One app. Again, "the top nationalities processed subsequent to arrival for their appointment are Venezuelan, Cuban and Haitian."