Tim Scott delivers emotional speech at RNC after Trump attack: "The devil came to Pennsylvania with a rifle in his hand"

On the opening day of the Republican National Convention, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) was in charge of one of the most exciting speeches of the day, focusing on how former President Donald Trump was the protagonist of a miracle last Saturday after narrowly surviving an attempt on his life.

"Our God still saves. He still delivers, and he still sets free. Because on Saturday, the devil came to Pennsylvania holding a rifle," Scott said. "But an American lion got back up on his feet, and he roared."

"If you didn't believe in miracles before Saturday, you better be believing right now," added Scott, who received a standing ovation from the audience.

Scott's speech came before Trump made his first public appearance after last Saturday's attack in Pennsylvania. On that day, the former president was shot in the ear and, after being covered by Secret Service agents, left an image for history when he raised his fist to show the audience that he was alive. "Fight, fight, fight," the former president seemed to say after miraculously rising from the attack.

During his speech, Scott also referred to the health condition of President Joe Biden, whom he severely criticized, and about how Democrats try to manipulate racial minorities to get their votes despite the damage their policies produce.

In that regard, Scott asserted, "America is not a racist country."

"We are not simply the party of our leaders," the senator continued before sending a message to minorities. "We are also a party of a young woman in Wisconsin taking over her family farm, and a Hispanic father working 16 hour days in Nevada, and a black teenager in Philly starving for opportunity."

Later, the senator talked about how Democrats are systematically hurting the black community.

"But if you are looking for racism today, you find it in cities run by Democrats. On the south side of Chicago, poor black kids trapped in failing schools, thousands shot every single year ... But there's good news. It's conservative values that restores hope -- it's Republican policies that lifts people up."

Finally, the senator had words for Joe Biden, calling him a president who is asleep at the wheel while trying to lead the country.

"You see, America, this is a difficult time for our nation. Inflation is crushing families, illegal immigration is crushing American workers, failing schools and victimhood culture are crushing our poorest kids. And the weakness of the commander in chief has invited world wars all around our world. Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel, and we're heading over a clif."