Obama, Elon Musk and many others: The main reactions after Trump's assassination attempt
Politicians, world leaders and opinion leaders expressed themselves on social media after what happened at a rally in Pennsylvania, where Trump had to be escorted out of the event after multiple shots were heard. The Secret Service confirmed that the Republican is fine.
Donald Trump was the victim of an assassination attempt while holding a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president was giving a speech when suddenly multiple gunshots rang out, and the Republican grabbed his right ear, from which he began bleeding seconds later. He was immediately covered by Secret Service agents and escorted out of the place. According to preliminary information, he was grazed by a bullet but is out of danger.
Local authorities confirmed the death of the shooter and one of the rally attendees. In addition, another attendee was seriously injured.
The event circled the world in a few seconds, causing politicians, world leaders and opinion leaders to react on social media. One of the most viral was that of Elon Musk, who officially endorsed Trump after the assassination attempt.
In addition to Republicans, some Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Gavin Newsom and Hakeem Jeffries, among others, regretted what happened in Pennsylvania.
Top reactions to the assassination attempt on Trump.
President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 13, 2024
— Trump spokesperson @TheStevenCheung
There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.…— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024
As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 13, 2024
As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those…
Shots fired at Trump rally.— Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) July 13, 2024
Character assassination, failed.
Attempt to deplete savings, failed.
Attempt to silence, failed.
Only option left, actual assassination attempt, FAILED.
I’ve been saying repeatedly, double down on private security!
pic.twitter.com/9goXxaxSxk
Someone just tried to ASSASSINATE President Trump.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 13, 2024
The Democrats and the media are to blame for every drop of blood spilled today.
For years and years, they’ve demonized him and his supporters.
Today, someone finally tried to take out the leader of our America First and the… pic.twitter.com/38cFXjQdwx