Obama, Elon Musk and many others: The main reactions after Trump's assassination attempt

Published by Joaquín Núñez

Donald Trump was the victim of an assassination attempt while holding a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president was giving a speech when suddenly multiple gunshots rang out, and the Republican grabbed his right ear, from which he began bleeding seconds later. He was immediately covered by Secret Service agents and escorted out of the place. According to preliminary information, he was grazed by a bullet but is out of danger.

Local authorities confirmed the death of the shooter and one of the rally attendees. In addition, another attendee was seriously injured.

The event circled the world in a few seconds, causing politicians, world leaders and opinion leaders to react on social media. One of the most viral was that of Elon Musk, who officially endorsed Trump after the assassination attempt.

In addition to Republicans, some Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Gavin Newsom and Hakeem Jeffries, among others, regretted what happened in Pennsylvania.

Top reactions to the assassination attempt on Trump.