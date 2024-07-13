Elon Musk officially enters the presidential election and donates to a pro-Trump super PAC

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-13T02:00:55.000Z"}

Elon Musk officially enters the 2024 presidential election. Despite being a bit late to do so as a candidate, the Tesla owner donated a "considerable" amount to a super PAC in favor of Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

As reported by Bloomberg, the world's richest man contributed to a group without as much press, the America PAC, which is due to reveal the list of its donors on July 15, so we will have to wait until the day the Republican National Convention (RNC) begins to have more details about this donation.

Musk has not yet publicly endorsed any candidate, but sending this money can be seen as a precursor to a later official endorsement of the former president. The tycoon even plans to hold a town hall of X together with Trump, in which he will answer questions from users of the social network.

In turn, the entrepreneur discussed his relationship with the Republican during Tesla's annual meeting held in June, in which he acknowledged that Trump "calls me suddenly and for no reason at all." He had even stated in June that he would not financially support any of the names competing for the White House in 2024, precisely after his meeting with Trump in Florida.

Musk's donation comes at a pivotal moment for the elections, with Joe Biden's candidacy hanging on by a thread after his performance in the debate and Trump threatening to conquer states that have been elusive for the GOP, such as Minnesota, Virginia or New Hampshire. It even transpired that large Democratic donors paused their donations after the event organized by CNN at the end of June.

Although Musk had shown certain approaches to some candidates, all of them Republicans, until now he had not been financially contributed to any of them.

For example, he repeatedly highlighted Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy on social media. However, what drew attention most was that he participated in Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign launch, which he did through X Spaces.

Musk as a Trump White House adviser?

According to the Wall Street Journal in an extensive article published Wednesday, May 29, both the technology magnate and the former president have become close to the point of forming a sort of friendship. Among the many conversations they have had in recent months is that if Trump wins the presidency, Musk will be integrated as an informal advisor to the White House.

The most important conversations took place at an informal breakfast in March of this year, at the Palm Beach mansion of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, a friend of Elon Musk. At the meeting, where both Musk and Trump brought their sons, X and Barron, respectively, they discussed the possibility of the Tesla owner assuming an advisory role to an eventual Republican presidency.