MSNBC opts to cancel 'Morning Joe' after Trump attack

Published by Juan Peña Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-15T15:03:04.000Z"}

Joe Scarborough did not host his morning show this Monday on MSNBC. Instead, the network opted to rebroadcast breaking information about what happened Saturday at Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. 'Morning Joe' is the network's main morning news program, which is known for its highly critical and anti-Trump stances against the former Republican president.

With this, the network fulfilled its promise. The night before, it announced through social media networks that the program would not be broadcast on the first Monday after the attack against Trump and would return the next day.

The decision went ahead despite the fact that this Monday the 2024 edition of the Republican National Congress is being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. According to some analysts who have commented on the situation, this is due to fears that the program's panel of commentators would make comments out of place and in very bad taste about the attack, which occurred just two days earlier.

According to CNN, which cites a source close to the controversy, "the decision was made to prevent one of the more than two dozen guests on the show from making an inappropriate comment on-air that could be used to attack the show and the network as a whole."

The media corporation assured in a statement that its decision is based on the desire to provide a minute-by-minute follow-up on the attack, as it is an important and developing news story.

Several sources close to the Republican Party confirmed CNN's version to Fox News. "The fact that Morning Joe's own network can't trust its flagship brand not to spew reckless and inflammatory crap during breaking news tells you all you need to know about the credibility of the MSNBC line-up," a Republican aide told Fox News.