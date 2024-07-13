Tucker Carlson, Dana White and all of Trump's possible VPs: the complete list of RNC speakers

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-13T22:33:56.000Z"}

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Donald Trump campaign finally revealed the list of speakers who will take to the podium at the Republican National Convention, which will begin on Monday, July 15 and culminate on the 18th. Among the most prominent names are all of Trump's vice presidential finalists, Tucker Carlson and even Dana White, but also celebrities and businessmen.

Though the RNC, led by Michael Whatley and Lara Trump, have been tight-lipped about revealing the names of speakers for the convention. Less than 48 hours before the event, they decided to release the list.

The list is quite large and diverse, given that it counts governors, senators, former Trump officials, mayors and all the Senate candidates in key states. Of course, Marco Rubio, JD Vance and Doug Burgum, noted as the mogul's vice presidential finalists, are on the list of speakers.

Also present will be Tim Scott, Ben Carsonand Glenn Youngkin, also noted as possible choices to surprise those present and the world.

One presence that drew a lot of attention was that of Tucker Carlson, who will be making his debut as a speaker at an RNC. This is not the case for Dana White, who will be returning after endorsing Trump in 2016, when the event was organized in Ohio.

One by one: all the RNC speakers

Governors: Greg Abbott, governor of Texas; Doug Burgum, governor of North Dakota; Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota; Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas; Glenn Youngkin, governor of Virginia.

Senators: Marsha Blackburn (Tennessee), Katie Britt (Alabama), Tom Cotton (Arkansas), Ted Cruz (Texas), Steve Daines (Montana), Ron Johnson (Wisconsin), Marco Rubio(Florida), Eric Schmitt (Missouri), Rick Scott (Florida), Tim Scott(South Carolina), JD Vance (Ohio).

Congressmen: Monica De La Cruz (TX), Byron Donalds (FL), Tom Emmer (MN), Matt Gaetz (FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Richard Hudson (NC), Wesley Hunt (TX), Ronny Jackson (TX), John James (MI), Mike Johnson(LA), Anna Paulina Luna (FL), Nancy Mace (SC), Brian Mast (FL), Steve Scalise (LA), Elise Stefanik (NY), Jeff Van Drew (NJ), Michael Waltz (FL).

Members of the Trump Administration: Ben Carson, Kellyanne Conway, Ric Grenell, Linda McMahon, Peter Navarro and Mike Pompeo.

Other officials: Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird; North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson; Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson; East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway.

Senate candidates: Jim Banks, Sam Brown, Hung Cao, Eric Hovde, Jim Justice, Kari Lake, Dave McCormick, Bernie Moreno, Mike Rogers, Tim Sheehy.