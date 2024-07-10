House passes bill requiring ID for individuals to participate in federal elections; practically all Democrats opposed

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-10T23:36:27.000Z"}

The House of Representatives passed a bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. The Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility Act, dubbed the SAVE Act, passed the lower chamber with 221 votes in favor and 198 against. The Democratic Senate led by Chuck Schumer is expected to delay its review.

The legislation, introduced by Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX), had the support of all Republicans on the floor, joined by only five Democrats.

Prior to the vote Roy had challenged his Democratic colleagues to oppose a piece of legislation that has the support "81%" of citizens." We'll see if my Democratic colleagues want to go to the polls in November, having rejected what clearly the majority of their voters believe is right," he added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) emphasized the need to pass the legislation, arguing that non-citizens continue to vote in federal elections. "Even though it’s already illegal, this is happening. This legislation will allow us to do exactly that — it will prevent that from happening. And if someone tries to do it, it will now be unlawful within the states," he noted.

"This will be one of the most important votes that members of this chamber will ever take in their entire careers. And it's an issue we never thought we would have to actually address, but that moment has come to us now. Should Americans and Americans alone determine the outcome of American elections? Or should we allow foreigners and illegal aliens to decide who sits in the White House and in the People's House and in the Senate?" Johnson added in a speech made on the House floor.

Donald Trump supported House Republicans passing the bill and wrote the following on his Truth Social account: "Republicans must pass the Save Act, or go home and cry yourself to sleep." On the other hand, President Joe Biden promised to veto the legislation if it reaches his desk, something that appears difficult given the slim Democratic majority in the Upper House.

What does the SAVE Act do?

As detailed by the Speaker's own website, the legislation would make six key changes to make elections more secure: