The Director of National Intelligence warned about Iran's aggressive communication plan to influence the United States

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-10T19:03:33.000Z"}

Iran is orchestrating protests in the United States against Israel's counterterrorism operations carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza. It is also involved in protests against D.C.'s support for its Middle East ally. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that the Islamic regime is trying to "influence the outside world" with "increasingly aggressive" behavior.

"The Intelligence Community recognizes the importance of informing the public of foreign efforts to influence our democratic processes," Haines said in a statement. "As I noted in testimony to the Congress in May, Iran is becoming increasingly aggressive in their foreign influence efforts, seeking to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions, as we have seen them do in the past, including in prior election cycles."

Iran's efforts, as referenced by the director of national intelligence, primarily focus on "promoting their narratives" via the internet and social media platforms. They are aware of the extensive reach these channels offer, using them to incite larger numbers of people to protest Israeli counter-offensive actions in Gaza and the U.S. support for Israel.

"In recent weeks, Iranian government actors have sought to opportunistically take advantage of ongoing protests regarding the war in Gaza, using a playbook we’ve seen other actors use over the years," Haines added. "We have observed actors tied to Iran’s government posing as activists online, seeking to encourage protests, and even providing financial support to protesters."