George Stephanopoulos admits privately and after the interview that Biden is not ready to "serve four more years" as president

Published by Joaquín Núñez

George Stephanopoulos sat down with Joe Biden for his first interview after the first presidential debate before Donald Trump, in what was seen as a clear win for the Republican. The president tried to use the interview to improve his image before the electorate. However, he failed to convince the interviewer.

Stephanopoulos was recorded by a passerby while out on the streets of New York, when he was asked about President Biden's health. According to the video, obtained by TMZ, the presenter said the following: "I don't think he can serve four more years."

During the aforementioned interview, the president confessed to not having watched the presidential debate and also refused to take a cognitive assessment and show the results publicly.

Look, Biden looked better and certainly more coherent than he looked during the debate, but there's nothing in this interview that is calming the nerves of jittery Democrats who fear that Joe Biden is on a trajectory to lose this race, to lose to Donald Trump," ABC News chief correspondent Jonathan Karl expressed after the interview.

In the same tune expressed David Axelrod, former Barack Obama adviser and political consultant, who wrote an opinion column in CNN. "Biden could be excused for wanting to put his awful debate performance in the rear view mirror. That was his purpose Friday in sitting down for the interview — to try and quell the panic that has gripped the Democratic Party. He didn’t succeed," he wrote.

He did, however, highlight Stephanopoulos' role as interviewer, claiming he was sensitive enough to ask the tough questions the audience was expecting.

"I don't believe anyone could have handled a difficult and deeply personal interview with the president better than George Stephanopoulos did last night. His questions were respectful but firm and probing. He asked what needed to be asked, and did it with sensitivity," he added on his X account.