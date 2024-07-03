Obama acknowledges to his inner circle his concern about Biden

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 10min ago

Former President Barack Obama, one of the Democratic personalities who has most vehemently advocated for Joe Biden to remain as the Democratic nominee in November, is worried. Away from the cameras, the former president has acknowledged to his inner circle that the damage caused to the image of the current leader of the Executive in his debate with Donald Trump may have jeopardized his chances of being reelected.

So says The Washington Post, which cites several people who requested anonymity as a source. In addition, the newspaper notes that the former president called his former White House running mate right after last Thursday's debate to show his support and offer advice.

Although these sources assure that Obama still considers that Biden should remain a candidate, in line with his tweet last Friday, in which he tried to leave the president's dismal performance in the debate with Trump as an anecdote, he has made some observations on how to continue the race. In addition, the newspaper notes that the former president called his former vice president in the White House right after the end of last Thursday's debate to show his support and offer him advice if and when he needs it.

In fact, the former president has been seen at several campaign events with his former vice president, using his image to help Biden raise funds.