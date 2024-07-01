Biden won't move out of the way

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 1h ago

Joe Biden isn't giving up. In true Rocky Balboa style, the president and his family believe they stand a chance at the presidency despite the debacle in the first debate with Donald Trump. Despite the outcry from voters, media and Democratic politicians urging the president to step aside as "a last patriotic act," Biden remains determined to continue his campaign. even as polls indicate that over 70% of the public doubts his mental fitness as the best candidate for the Democratic Party.

The president decided to distance himself off from the chaos and took Sunday off. He called a family meeting to assess the situation and make decisions. Afterward, and with Jill and Hunter calling the shots, Biden decided to proceed with his candidacy. The support from Democratic leaders such as the Obamas and the Clintons also influenced his decision.

"Get up and keep fighting"

According to The New York Times, the meeting was attended by the president's children, their spouses and his grandchildren. The message was "the entire family is united" and that the president has the strength to face a new term, despite the lapses and stumbles the world has witnessed this term. "You get up and keep fighting," was the slogan. The grandchildren asked their grandfather to allow them to be more involved in his ongoing campaign.

However, outside his family, a storm is brewing, demanding the president's resignation. Major progressive media outlets such as the New York Times have openly called for Biden to step aside and make room for a more capable leader, a sentiment echoed by hundreds of columnists and political analysts across the progressive spectrum.

72% of voters believe Biden is not mentally fit to be president

Most polls released after the debate on the president's status show uncertainty, discouragement within the Democratic Party. One of the most telling examples is that 72% of participants in a CBS poll said they believe that Biden has neither the mental health nor the cognitive ability to serve as president.

Twelve percent of Democratic voters have changed their minds since Sept. 9 when Biden had the support of 71% of Democratic voters. Since last week's debate, that number has fallen to 59%.

When asked whether the president should stay in the presidential race, 72% of voters think he should step down while 28% believe he should proceed with his campaign. Moreover, Democratic voters who trusted the current president have gone from 64% to 54%. In contrast, critics have grown from 36% to 46%.