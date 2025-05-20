Is Israel on its way to having its first Arab prime minister?

20 de mayo, 2025

Yoseph Haddad (39), a renowned Israeli Arab-Christian activist known for his defense of the State of Israel around the world, often debunks the hoaxes spread about his country around the globe.

Haddad, who nearly lost a leg in the Second Lebanon War in 2006 while fighting Hezbollah while proudly wearing the uniform of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to his country and the diverse communities that comprise it.

He abandoned a lucrative career to pursue activism, founding and leading Beiachad Arevim Ze Leze (Together Vouch for Each Other), an organization that brings together Jews, Arab Muslims and Christians, Druze and others, promoting coexistence and combating the narrative of division. Its mission is clear: to disprove accusations of apartheid, racism and oppression against Israel, while working tirelessly to integrate Arab society into national life and combat radicalism and internal violence in that community.

Sincerity, a fundamental value



Haddad, however, is not afraid to point out Israel's mistakes, including isolated episodes of racism, but insists that these do not define the country. As he stresses, Arabs in Israel enjoy freedoms unique in the region: an Arab Supreme Court judge sent a Jewish president and prime minister to prison, Arabs study at universities, serve in the Armed Forces and Police, vote, are elected as parliamentarians - who even rant daily against the country that grants them juicy salaries - and prosper as entrepreneurs, such as the owner of one of the Jewish state's largest banks.

These realities defy the narrative of oppression, which is why, as mentioned, Haddad knows, knowing as he does the Middle East, that Arabs have more freedom in the Jewish state than in any Arab country.

A courageous activist



His bravery transcends words. Haddad travels the world confronting anti-Israel narratives, often under death threats and physical assaults, as when he was beaten by pro-Hamas protesters in New York. In Israel, he does not hesitate to confront Arab parliamentarians and left-wing Jewish activists, politicians, intellectuals and journalists, even if it means being expelled from parliamentary committees or starring in heated debates in the media. His ability not to shut up, combined with brilliant oratory, great lucidity and enviable courage, make him a formidable figure.

Haddad understands that, in the context of the Middle East, Israel must, as he often expresses, "speak Arabic", that is, project military strength to guarantee its security. According to him, any attempt to seek peace without prior victories is perceived as weakness, which may jeopardize the very existence of the Jewish state.

Haddad works to unite Israel



However, his vision is not limited to military might: he advocates a united society, a value he considers essential for the survival of Israel. In an interview with VOZ following the October 7 massacre, he noted that internal division, exacerbated by debates such as those over judicial reform, facilitated the Hamas attack.

For Haddad, unity is the key, and not just on political issues. At the social level, for example, he often highlights heroic acts of Arabs and Jews helping each other, even in the darkest moments, such as during October 7.

Commitment to the victims



On his social networks, Haddad pays tribute to the victims of attacks and those fallen in combat, remembering them one by one by telling who they were, what they did with their lives and what their dreams were so that they are not just part of a cold statistic.

He also visits the wounded, offering support and hope. These actions reflect his empathy and his commitment to all sectors of Israeli society, without distinction.

An ideal candidate to lead Israel



With his intellect, charisma, lucidity and courage, as well as his constant and passionate pursuit of truth and justice, Haddad has all the ingredients to be an exceptional political leader. His ability to unite a diverse society, his honesty in addressing Israel's mistakes without compromising its defense, and his strategic understanding of the region make him an ideal candidate to lead the country.

Yoseph Haddad could not only be the first Arab prime minister of Israel, but also one of the best in its history.