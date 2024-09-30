Israel is making the world a better place

30 de septiembre, 2024

With the elimination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, Israel almost finished sweeping away the entire leadership of the terrorist organization in record time. This, coupled with the recent surprise attack on the group's pagers and walkie talkies and the targeted assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Hamas political bureau, in Iran months ago, it has become clear which side is vastly superior in every way. Moreover, the forceful attacks against terrorist positions in Syria and the strong counteroffensives in Yemen after the missile launches by the Houthis should not forgo mention.

Images of crowds in Syria and Lebanon celebrating Nasrallah's death appeared on social media, since not the entire Arab world is happy with the Iranian presence in the region. Many understand that the Iranian regime is the main culprit of Lebanon's deterioration at the economic, social and political levels, and arguably of the Palestinians as well.

However, there are more people in the Arab world who want to celebrate the physical demise of Nasrallah and other terrorists but cannot say what they really think if they want to continue to keep their heads above their necks.

In contrast to its enemies, who shout and attack like chimpanzees throwing their own feces, Israel talks little and acts much, using spectacular intelligence work. Its moves are unpredictable, surprising, surgical and relentless.

These skills of the Jewish state are perhaps related to its survival instinct, as it lives with fanatical, racist and primitive neighbors who want to make it disappear, and who also have the backing of the U.N. and even shrinking underhanded support of certain figures of the West, such as French President Emmanuel Macron.

The truth is that Israel's action against the enemies of the free world is fundamental to take one more step towards peace in the world. The phrase "If you want peace, prepare for war," penned by Roman Empire writer Flavius Vegetius Renatus, fits the current situation in the world like a glove, and in the Middle East in particular.

After the Oct. 7 massacre, it can be affirmed, as Arab-Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad said, that Israel is "speaking Arabic." Ergo, the Jewish state is crushing its enemies in the region without regard, since its neighbors only understand one language: force.

Months before the Oct. 7 massacre, when Israel was suffering from a wave of terrorism that included Palestinian terror attacks and rocket attacks from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, Haddad warned, in an article published by Israeli outlet Mida, that the division of Israelis due to infighting over judicial reform proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government was leading to the Jewish state losing its "deterrence capacity."

"It is time to recalculate the route and allow the IDF to speak Arabic," Haddad said. He added: "The policy of containment only postpones the end, and when the time comes to pay, the price will be higher. In the Middle East, any containment is perceived as surrender and weakness."

That policy of containment is over. This time, Israeli authorities seem to be paying attention to what Haddad has been putting forward: thinking about the long term, beyond the hypocritical repudiations of much of the world and the threats of racist and terrorist groups and governments seeking to wipe the Jewish state off the map.

The limited counteroffensives provided short-term calm and ensured that there would not be a full-scale war for some time, but the terrorist groups in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria could use this period of relative tranquility to arm themselves, improve their infrastructure and plan ever stronger attacks against Israel.

The Jewish state beginning to "speak Arabic" is not only to its own benefit, but also to the benefit of the whole world.

The truth is that all those who are in favor of peace with Israel or simply want to live in peace win. With the death of Nasrallah and the rest of the Hezbollah leadership, it is time to take advantage of the weakness of the terrorist group and finish it off, as well as Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel is surrounded by enemies and under attack from all directions by unhinged fanatics with genocidal ambitions, supported directly by Iran and somewhat covertly by China and Russia. It is accomplishing a historic and heroic feat, which, as expected, is not helped by the cowardice and hypocrisy of a large part of the West, and much less by a U.N. that is plagued by Islamist and leftist antisemitism.

Israel will continue to "speak Arabic" because it wants to keep existing, and no one will be able to break it. It is time for the world to wake up and stop shooting itself in the foot. Europe is slowly committing suicide by rolling out the red carpet to radical Islamism and needs to drastically change its policies.

But no one should blame the people of the State of Israel (Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze, etc.) for not wanting to continue down that suicidal path. The people of the State of Israel live and will continue to do so.