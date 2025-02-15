Democratic voters ask for moderation, but politicians aren't listening

14 de febrero, 2025

Faced with the tide of executive orders that President Donald Trump has been signing, the response from Democratic leaders is to accuse him of creating a "constitutional crisis" and to redouble their bet by sticking to the same leftist discourse. However, what do voters think of their politicians' behavior?

According to a poll published by Gallup, 45% of Democrats, and Democratic-leaning independents, consider that the party should be more moderate. Four years ago, at the beginning of the Biden administration, that figure was only 34%, an increase of 11 points. It seems a clear call for party leaders to return to the path of years ago, when the radical left had not taken the lead and common sense prevailed.

The data released this week also shows that the desire of Democrats, and Democratic-leaning independents, for a more liberal party is down 5 points from the poll 4 years ago. Only 29% want the party to continue moving to the left. Meanwhile, the intention that there will be no change in the party's ideology has dropped 9 points to 22%. So this poll not only shows that a large portion of Democratic voters want a more moderate party, but also that, over time, fewer and fewer want a more left-leaning party.

This poll adds to one released earlier this week by CBS that shows how much support President Trump is getting in his first weeks. 70% of those polled say the president is keeping his promises and 53% say they approve of his job, which means that Trump currently has the highest popularity he has ever had in his political history, and that even the Democratic public recognizes his work.

The Kamala Harris campaign spent a historic $1 billion, yet they still lost the election, the popular vote, and all the swing states. How can you spend a billion, go into debt, and still lose so overwhelmingly? The answer lies in the radical drift the party took; it's not about how you communicate, it's about the message. Unfortunately, the defeat did not give the party's leaders pause for thought, and it appears that recent polls have not either.

Rep. Ilhan Omar has said "We are witnessing a Constitutional crisis...This is what the beginning of dictatorship looks like, when you gut the Constitution and you install yourself as the sole power. That is how dictators are made." While Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, at one of the daily protests being held by Democrats, said amid shouts that the measures pushed by Elon Musk are "taking away everything we have."

President Trump's style, further combined with Musk's extreme quickness to act, may seem a bit odd to some, and that is what we are seeing is something new and historic, but what the polls show, before and after the election, is that Americans wanted real change, and Trump is delivering on that request. Beyond that, the request of many Americans was to return to common sense. Trump got the message and campaigned on that, the Democrats insisted on their far left policies, far removed from the real problems of the working class, and lost.

Democratic voters continue to send a clear message to their leaders, but Schumer and his colleagues don't seem to want to listen.