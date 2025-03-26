Are the protests in Gaza against Hamas genuine?

26 de marzo, 2025

Protests have recently erupted against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, images of which were shared on social media accompanied by messages of hope, noting that Gazans are "fed up" with the terrorist group and the like.

However, before getting too excited, some clarifications and questions need to be asked in this regard.

Dor Shachar, a Palestinian who was born and raised in Gaza but during his youth fled to Israel, where he currently resides, and converted to Judaism, said in statements to VOZ that 99% of Gazans support terrorism.

That's not all. In various interviews on television in Israel, whose population is thirsty to see some glimmer of hope for this nightmare to ever end, he also spoke about the small isolated protests that took place against Hamas earlier in Gaza. In this regard, he pointed out that these were a propaganda ploy by the terrorist group for the international community to pressure Israel to stop the attacks, which affect even those who are not involved in the conflict and are so eager for peace that they even want Hamas to step down.

Shachar has expressed those words in a very passionate way, even coming to tears, as he cannot understand how several journalists in Israel find it hard to believe. This happens, surely, because of the hope that Israelis have of finding some positive point on the other side, something to hold on to in order not to lose hope.

Support for Hamas in Gaza and the West Bank

However, we cannot forget that Hamas came to power thanks to the vote of the Palestinians, as it won in the 2006 elections. This was followed by heavy clashes between the terrorist group and the rival Fatah party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, in which hundreds were killed.

Moreover, according to several polls conducted after the Oct. 7 massacre, the vast majority of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza expressed their support for Hamas and the brutal attack perpetrated in 2023.

BREAKING: Day two of widespread anti-Hamas protests have begun. The floodgates have opened, no longer are Palestinians scared to voice their opposition.



Hamas is finished. pic.twitter.com/aecCAzePS1 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 26, 2025

Nor can we disregard the fact that on Oct. 7 a large number of Palestinians who do not belong to any terrorist organization also participated in the attack, helped it take place or were seen beating and spitting on the abductees, dead or alive, that the inhuman beasts were forcibly transferring to Gaza.

Nor can we forget the images showing crowds of Palestinian civilians watching the terrorists at the circus acts performed by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups during the release of the hostages, or worse, when they appeared celebrating when the bodies of the children Kfir and Ariel Bibas and their mother Shiri were returned.

Of course, what can one expect from a population that, with the sponsorship and support of the U.N., has been indoctrinated in antisemitic hatred and incited to violence since childhood?

It is also necessary to ask where these protests were before, as well as where were and are those Palestinians demanding the immediate release of all hostages.

A genuine message of peace?



And that begs the question, should these protests really be seen as genuine, or at least some of the protesters really want Hamas to leave power, whether the cause of the protests are the yearning for peace or the fact that Israel put them on the ropes?

Just as Columbia University authorities finally decided to finally combat antisemitism, which they previously allowed or even promoted, at the academic institution only after the Trump administration threatened to cut off funding, the Palestinians apparently made a similar decision in the face of Israel's harsh blows in Gaza and Jerusalem's warnings to annex parts of the coastal enclave to the Jewish state.

All positive signs



Be that as it may, what is relevant here is that, regardless of why the protests against Hamas are taking place, they all represent positive signs, as they indicate that the terrorist group is on its way to being eradicated.

In case this is a propaganda stunt, as Shachar often suggests, it is the first time since Oct. 7 that Hamas has done so in such a manner, gathering a large number of people.

Moreover, whether these are genuine peace protests or demonstrations driven by the feeling of being cornered, the fact remains that Gazans want this to end and are losing their fear of Hamas. The best change can always come from within.

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, the protests show that "our policy is working."