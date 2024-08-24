Houthis destroy the environment, 'environmentalists' look the other way

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 24 de agosto, 2024

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza following the Oct. 7 massacre, the Houthis, an Iranian-backed terrorist group in Yemen, have attacked a large number of vessels with missiles and drones, posing a danger not only to the physical safety of the crew members, but also to international trade and the environment.

While Euro News reported that since the start of the war in Gaza, the Houthis have perpetrated more than 80 attacks, the terrorist group's leader, Abdelmalek al Huti, recently claimed that 182 vessels have been attacked by the radical Islamist organization.

However, it seems that the impending ecological disaster in the Red Sea is not a priority for environmental or leftist organizations that claim to care about the environment and usually blame capitalism for the damage caused to nature.

Even Greta Thunberg, the popular environmental activist turned antisemitic and pro-terrorism activist, seems not to have this serious damage to the environment perpetrated by Islamists among her priorities. Apparently, her involvement in the protests against Israel does not allow her to care for the Earth when it is most needed. It is a pity.

“We will crush Zionism,” Greta Thunberg chanted at a pro-Palestinian rally in Sweden. pic.twitter.com/3zTGsq11Jy — Mike (@Doranimated) November 25, 2023

The attitude of environmentalists is striking. They usually warn us about problems with the climate that are, at best, debatable, and point the finger at people who make use of the technological advances that have allowed us to significantly raise our life expectancy. The fact that they also use this same technology without being ashamed is striking, but that is another topic.

This behavior of these activists is also striking because they prefer to continue cutting off roads and vandalizing private property for incomprehensible reasons, while they exhibit deafening silence before a serious, real and indisputable problem for the environment.

However, if they are really interested in caring for the planet and have shown the courage to cause all sorts of fuss about climate change, global warming or whatever they want to believe to add a little spice to their rich progressive parasite life, it would behoove them to also gather courage to protest in Yemen against the Houthis. I think I know why they don't: they want their heart to keep beating for a few more years.

Perhaps the sensationalist progressives are unaware, but last March, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African economic and integration organization, expressed concern over the environmental damage caused by the sinking of a ship carrying 21,000 metric tons of ammonium phosphate fertilizer and fuel following a Houthi attack off the coast of Yemen. The warning seems not to have reached Greta and her friends, who may have been at some pro-Hamas protest.

According to ReliefWeb, the cargo on the vessel, which bore the name Rubymar, was equivalent to 200 tons of oil. It added that the fuel spill could devastate marine life and destroy coral reefs, as well as endanger hundreds of thousands of jobs in the fishing industry and end food and fuel supplies for coastal states. But what does that matter if you can't hold the "U.S. Empire" or the Jews accountable, right?

The IGAD region and the entire Red Sea area, the organization warned, would need a very long period to deal with the results of marine pollution, and estimated that the waters could require more than 30 years to recover from the severe consequences of what happened. What will environmentalists do to fix this? Raise a Palestinian flag, surely. That will help.

Such an event could also disrupt one of the world's busiest shipping corridors and damage the transport of goods and services through the Red Sea. But as long as Greta can use her "eco-friendly" smartphone to share her photos at various protests, all is well.

IGAD's warnings did not faze the activists, let alone the Houthis, who continued their attacks. Recently, fires broke out on a Greek-flagged oil tanker carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil due to suspected Houthi attacks, posing a "navigational and environmental hazard," the European Union's Aspides naval mission noted. The world is waiting for a unanimous condemnation of this horror from environmental and leftist groups. It will continue to wait.

The Houthis in Yemen have released a video of them blowing up the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea.



The crew was evacuated off the ship by the French Navy 2 days ago after the ship was initially hit.



The vessel carried 150,000 tons of crude oil. Ecologic disaster pic.twitter.com/KbWD9pAvFH — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 23, 2024

The vessel, named the Sounion, was allegedly attacked with explosives by Iranian-backed Yemeni terrorists. The 25 crew members and four private security guards were taken by a French destroyer to Djibouti, added Aspides, which also remarked that it is essential for everyone in the area to exercise caution and refrain from any action that could lead to a deterioration of the current situation due to the environmental danger that may occur from the incident. Perhaps Aspides should add the word "Palestinians" somewhere so that it can get the attention of Greta and her friends.

Last Friday, the Houthis released footage of an explosive hitting the Sounion as terrorists are heard exclaiming, "God is the greatest; death to America; death to Israel; curse the Jews; victory to Islam." All very progressive.

Progressives, who claim to defend freedom of speech, racial, religious and sexual minorities and the environment, have created a temporary alliance with racists, bigots, homophobes, murderers and radical Islamist lunatics who, in addition to depriving those under their control of the most basic human freedoms, don't mind ruining the planet on their path of destruction.

The planet must stop being an excuse for liberticides who call themselves progressives to impose their intolerant and destructive ideas. It has become evident that environmentalism is a mere excuse to oppose the values of the West, which they hate so much but need so much.

The time has come to clean the planet, to clean it of irrational hatred, terrorism and intolerance, wherever it comes from.