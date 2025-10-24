Mamdani’s policies ‘divisive, inane, downright dangerous,’ Catholic League says

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 24 de octubre, 2025

Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, said on Thursday that he and his group were standing with Jews against Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee and frontrunner in the New York City mayoral race.

A state representative and self-declared socialist, Mamdani has accused Israel of “genocide” and said that he would have the Jewish state’s prime minister arrested if he comes to New York City.

“Mamdani not only wants to be the mayor of New York City. He wants to be the new face of the Democratic Party nationwide,” Donohue said. “This should matter to everyone, regardless of their political affiliation. The man’s policies are divisive, inane and downright dangerous.”

“We have been a vocal opponent of Mamdani for months,” he added.