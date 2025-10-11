Netanyahu: Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 11 de octubre, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday came to the defense of President Donald Trump after the American leader failed to win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize despite his efforts to advance peace in the Middle East and beyond.

"The Nobel Committee talks about peace. President Donald Trump makes it happen. The facts speak for themselves. President Trump deserves it," tweeted Netanyahu.

Hours earlier, the prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado for her "tireless work promoting democratic rights."

Observers noted that the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize was chosen days before Trump unveiled his 20-point plan to secure the release of the 48 hostages held by Hamas and to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a statement expressing support for Trump, whom it had endorsed for the prize.

"While the Norwegian Nobel Committee chose a different recipient this year, the truth remains undeniable: No leader or organization has done more for peace around the world than President Donald J. Trump," the forum said.

Following the decision, White House official Steven Cheung posted to X: "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will."

"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace," added Cheung.

Later Friday, Machado dedicated the award in part to the U.S. president.

"We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve freedom and democracy," Machado wrote on X.

"I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!" she added.

