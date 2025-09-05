Three Palestinian NGOs sanctioned for working with ICC against Israel

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 5 de septiembre, 2025

The U.S. State Department sanctioned three Palestinian NGOs for working with the International Criminal Court, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday.

The three organizations—Al Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights—have “directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent,” according to the department.

“This administration has been clear: The United States and Israel are not party to the Rome Statute and are therefore not subject to the ICC’s authority,” Rubio stated. “We oppose the ICC’s politicized agenda, overreach and disregard for the sovereignty of the United States and that of our allies.”

The Jerusalem-based research institute NGO Monitor applauded the sanctions, stating that all three groups have links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror organization.

“For many years, these organizations have been centrally involved in lawfare, not only against Israel but also against U.S. security interests,” NGO Monitor wrote. “These groups have also issued numerous concerning statements related to violence and antisemitism.”

“The U.S. action sets an important precedent for other European governments that continue to provide these organizations with large sums of taxpayer funds for their destructive activities,” the organization stated.

US-backed Gaza aid group says it found boy alive; former contractor said Israeli troops killed him

A Gazan boy whom Tony Aguilar, a former contractor with UG Solutions, claimed was killed by Israeli troops has been found alive and well, according to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is funded by the U.S. government.



Aguilar stated that Israeli soldiers killed a boy, whom he identified as “Amir,” in a “wall of bullets” on May 28 at a foundation distribution site. The Daily Wire reported on Thursday that the boy—whose name is Abdul Rahim Muhammad Hamden, and who goes by Aboud—is fine.



The publication published video footage of the boy, who is “in a safe, undisclosed location after a false tale about his death was spread by an American contractor,” it reported.



“After interviews with family members and weeks of detective work, the boy, who actually goes by the name Abood, was found living with his birth mother after he abruptly left his stepmother’s home in July,” per the Daily Wire. “The child’s identity was confirmed through biometrics, and he remained in possession of the shirt he wore in Aguilar’s viral video.”

© JNS