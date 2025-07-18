IDF soldier charged over contact with Iranians

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 18 de julio, 2025

An IDF soldier has been indicted for illicit contact with Iranian officials, following a joint investigation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Israel Police and Military Police.

According to the indictment filed on Thursday, the soldier knowingly maintained contact with Iranian operatives and carried out tasks for them in exchange for money. He allegedly sent videos of missile interceptions and photos of projectile strikes inside Israel.

Authorities emphasized that the information passed on was not obtained through the soldier’s military position.

The case comes amid growing concerns about Iranian efforts to recruit Israelis for espionage and sabotage.

Over the past year, Israel has indicted more than 35 citizens on charges related to spying for Tehran. The Shin Bet and police have uncovered more than 25 espionage affairs involving Israeli civilians.

To counter the threat, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Shin Bet launched a national awareness campaign called “Easy Money, Hefty Price” this week. It aims to warn the public about the ease with which Iranian handlers lure Israelis into collaboration.

The campaign also highlights the severe legal consequences for espionage, including prison sentences of up to 15 years.

Officials expect Tehran to ramp up its recruitment efforts in the aftermath of the recent 12-day war, which saw Israel’s “Operation Rising Lion” strike Iranian air defenses, military leaders and nuclear scientists.

Israeli authorities have reported a surge of Iranian-backed plots in recent months. Last week, a 27-year-old from Be’er Ya’akov was indicted for spying on behalf of Iran.

The suspect, Or Beilin, allegedly received about $9,000 in cryptocurrency to spray anti-Israel graffiti, burn IDF uniforms and purchase a drone.

In another case, three Israelis were indicted on July 3 for conspiring with Iranian intelligence, including an attempted plot to assassinate a senior Israeli figure.

Two of the accused, Yoni Segal, 18, and Omri Mizrahi, 20, allegedly scouted malls and hospitals for security vulnerabilities in exchange for promised payments in cryptocurrency and relocation to Iran.

Additionally, Mark Morgain, 33, from the Jordan Valley, faces charges for allegedly moving a grenade and filming missile interceptions for Iranian handlers.

The public is urged to report any suspicious contacts, particularly online, to Israeli authorities. The awareness campaign will be promoted through radio, news sites and social media.

Israel urges UN action over atrocities against Druze in Syria

Israel has called on the United Nations Security Council to act against the Damascus regime for its role in atrocities being committed against Druze civilians in Syria’s Suweida province.



In a letter dated July 17, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar expressed “deep concern” over reports of brutal violence targeting the Druze community in southern Syria.



Sa’ar described acts of “killings and executions, defacement of bodies, public humiliation of captured civilians,” alongside widespread looting and desecration of religious sites.



“These heinous crimes terrorize the local community,” Sa’ar wrote to the Security Council president for July, Pakistani Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. “In many cases, these acts are committed by the regime, its affiliated militias, or both.”

