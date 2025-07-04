Trump ‘can make it happen,’ Edan Alexander says of president’s ability to achieve ceasefire deal

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 3 de julio, 2025

Former hostage Edan Alexander met with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday to thank the president for securing his release and to urge him to broker another ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“I shared with the president my fear that continued fighting endangers the hostages,” Alexander said. “I hope he can achieve another historic breakthrough—a comprehensive deal to free all 50 hostages.”

“I told him I am confident he is the person who can make it happen,” the 21-year-old continued.

Alexander, a dual American and Israeli citizen, returned home to Tenafly, N.J., on June 19, after nearly 600 days in Hamas captivity.

“I’m deeply moved that I could celebrate my own freedom on the eve of Independence Day,” Alexander said, adding that he was grateful to be able to “thank the person who is responsible for saving my life.”

“I told the most powerful man in the world what I went through, what my friends there are enduring and asked him to continue doing everything in his power,” he said.

Trump announced on Tuesday night that Israel agreed to the “necessary conditions” that would lead to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. The proposal has been given to Qatar and Egypt, who will deliver it to Hamas.