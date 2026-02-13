World’s largest warship en route to Middle East

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 13 de febrero, 2026

The world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, has been ordered to sail from the Caribbean Sea to join the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group in the Middle East, U.S. media outlets reported Friday, underscoring a significant bolstering of American naval power amid heightened tensions with Iran.

The redeployment of the Ford, first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by other sources, will extend its mission and place two U.S. carrier strike groups in the region simultaneously. The Lincoln has been operating in the Arabian Sea since late January as part of a broader U.S. naval presence aimed at applying pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program and regional activities.

The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the lead ship of the Ford-class carriers, is the heaviest warship ever built and represents the cutting edge of U.S. naval capability, with a carrier air wing and advanced systems that far surpass those of earlier carrier classes.

Originally deployed in June 2025 and redirected to the Caribbean last year, the Ford sailors had been scheduled to return to their home port in Norfolk, Va., in early March. The redeployment moves that timeline back, with the carrier and its escort ships now expected to remain on station into late April or early May.

On Oct. 8, 2023, the day after the Hamas-led invasion of the northwestern Negev, then-U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed the Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean “to bolster regional deterrence efforts.” Several of its escort ships entered the Red Sea, where they repeatedly intercepted missiles and drones fired by the Houthis in Yemen.

Officials familiar with the current plans said the move reflects President Donald Trump’s renewed pressure campaign against Tehran as indirect U.S.-Iran talks over its nuclear program continue. Earlier this week, Trump hinted that he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the region—an indication that military options remain under review. The Pentagon has not issued a formal statement on the redeployment.

For Israel, the presence of two U.S. carrier strike groups in and around the Persian Gulf signals a substantial American show of force at a time when Jerusalem has repeatedly warned that Iran’s advancing nuclear and missile programs pose an existential threat.

