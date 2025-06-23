Netanyahu gives thanks at Western Wall following US attack on Iran

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 23 de junio, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday prayed at the Western Wall, Judaism’s second-holiest site, in Jerusalem’s Old City, giving thanks for the United States joining the war against Iran.

Netanyahu visited the site alongside Shmuel Rabinovitch, the rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Places, Mordechai “Suli” Eliav, director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, and his wife Sara, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The premier and his wife offered a prayer for the safety of Israeli security forces, as well as the remaining 50 hostages held captive by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip for more than 600 days.

The prime minister also recited a special prayer for U.S. President Donald Trump, known in Hebrew as Hanoten teshuah (“He who grants deliverance”), asking that God bless him for standing with the Jewish nation and against evil, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu placed a note in the Western Wall yesterday with the verse: 'A people that rises up as a lioness, and as a lion lifts himself up'.



Hours before the Israel Defense Forces launched its opening strike against Iran’s nuclear program on June 13, Netanyahu visited the Western Wall alongside Argentine President Javier Milei.

The premier during the visit placed a note in the wall with a verse from the book of Numbers (23:24): “Behold, the people shall rise up as a great lion, and lift up himself as a young lion,” his office said.

The IDF’s aerial assault on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program has been named “Operation Rising Lion,” after the biblical prophecy.

Trump hints at possibility of 'regime change' in Iran

US President Donald Trump hinted Sunday via a post on his Truth Social account at the possibility of executing "regime change" in Iran. "It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!" the Republican leader wrote, less than 24 hours after the United States bombed three nuclear bases in Iran, thus getting involved in the armed conflict that the Persian country has had with Israel for a little more than a week now.



Such comments by Trump represent the first time the U.S. president has mentioned the possibility of regime change in Iran since Israel's first bombings. While the Republican leader did not explicitly call for the fall of the Islamic regime or say that his administration would play any kind of role in toppling the Iranian regime, his words appear to be on a different track from messages that have been issued in recent hours by several top members of his administration, such as Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Both insisted this Sunday that the only interest of the United States was to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities.

