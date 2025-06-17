IAEA: Nearly all 15,000 Natanz centrifuges likely destroyed

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 17 de junio, 2025

All of the 15,000 centrifuges operating at Iran’s largest uranium enrichment facility in Natanz were badly damaged or destroyed by last week’s Israeli attack, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Monday.

“Our assessment is that with this sudden loss of external power, in great probability the centrifuges have been severely damaged if not destroyed altogether,” said IAEA Director Rafael Grossi during an interview with the BBC.

“I think there has been damage inside” the underground portion of the facility, Grossi continued. The above-ground enrichment plant at Natanz was destroyed during the attack.

Grossi was expanding on an update he gave hours earlier at an exceptional meeting of the agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors in Vienna, Austria.

His comments add credibility to an earlier IDF confirmation that the facility sustained “significant damage.”

“As part of the strikes, the underground area of the site was damaged. This area contains a multi-story enrichment hall with centrifuges, electrical rooms and additional supporting infrastructure,” the military said.

Other “critical infrastructure” in Iran’s nuclear program was also targeted, according to the IDF.

Israeli strikes have also put the Isfahan nuclear complex out of commission, according to Reuters. Four buildings, including uranium conversion, were reportedly damaged.

“Four buildings were damaged in Friday’s attack: the central chemical laboratory, a uranium conversion plant, the Tehran reactor fuel manufacturing plant, and the UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) to EU (enriched uranium) metal processing facility, which was under construction,” said Grossi on Monday.

However, Grossi also told the BBC that “in Isfahan you have underground spaces as well, which do not seem to have been affected.” A senior diplomat told Reuters that the underground spaces are where much of Iran’s most highly enriched uranium stock is stored.

The third uranium enrichment facility at Fordow remains operational, despite reported attacks, as it is buried deep inside a mountain near Qom.

Israeli forces also struck Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor complex, but initial assessments indicate the facility sustained little or no damage, according to satellite imagery and analysis from CNN and the BBC.

IDF says it eliminated Iran’s top military commander, who was in office only days

Israel on Tuesday eliminated Iran’s most senior military commander, whose predecessor was killed just days ago during the opening strike of Israel’s war against Iran, according to the Israeli military.



Maj. Gen. Ali Shadmani, who commanded both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army, was killed in a strike on a command center in the heart of Tehran, according to an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement.



He was appointed emergency commander of the Iranian Armed Forces after his predecessor, Maj. Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid, was eliminated in the opening strike of Operation Rising Lion on June 13.



Before his predecessor’s elimination, Shamdani had served as deputy commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya emergency command center, and as head of the Iranian Armed Forces’ Operations Directorate.



In January, Shamdani confirmed Iran’s purchase of advanced Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia as it sought to modernize its aging air force, according to the outlet Defense Security Asia.

© JNS