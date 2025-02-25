TikTok controversy: iPhone voice recognition confuses 'racist' with 'Trump'

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

A viral video on TikTok has sparked controversy over Apple's speech recognition technology by exposing a curious error that some users interpret as possible Artificial Intelligence (AI) bias, sources said.

The footage, which has racked up thousands of views since its release in early February 2025, shows how the iPhone's speech-to-text function initially transcribes the word "racist" as "Trump," before quickly correcting it to the correct term.

This incident has sparked debates about the reliability of AI and the implications of its algorithms, especially in a social context such as the current one.

Apple says it is “addressing the issue” after iPhone’s voice-to-text feature displays “Trump” when users say “racist.”



Apple says it is "addressing the issue" after iPhone's voice-to-text feature displays "Trump" when users say "racist."

The experiment that ignited the controversy



The user behind the video, whose account has not been identified as an official source, performed a simple test: dictating "racist" in his iPhone's Messages app, the system typed "Trump" for a split second before adjusting to "racist." Other users replicated the experiment and shared similar results on platforms such as TikTok and X, where the controversy was amplified. The recordings consistently show this result, which has led many to question how and why this happens.

Other users replicated the experiment and shared similar results on platforms such as TikTok and X, where the controversy was amplified.

Bias or technical error



Some users on social media have called the error "evidence of political bias" in Apple's technology, while others see it as an amusing but harmless glitch. So far, there is no concrete evidence that it is intentional or reflects a deliberate stance on the part of the company.

Apple's Response



Following the viral sensation of the problem, Apple reacted quickly. A company spokesperson issued a statement Tuesday, "We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation, and we are rolling out a fix as soon as possible.”

While no technical details were offered on the exact cause or a specific timeline for the fix, the response suggests that the company is taking steps to address the glitch.

For iPhone users who rely on features such as dictation for messages, emails and notes, the episode serves as a reminder that AI, while powerful, is not infallible.

As Apple works on a solution, the TikTok video continues to circulate, leaving viewers with reactions varying between laughter and feelings of suspicion.