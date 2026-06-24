Camp Mystic in Texas, site of deadly July 4 floods, files for bankruptcy

One of the rooms in Camp Mystic, destroyed by flooding AFP.

Published by Kevin Killough - Just The News 24 de junio, 2026

Almost a year after catastrophic floods killed 25 young girls and two teenage counselors, Camp Mystic in Texas filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

The Christian camp filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas in Houston. According to the filings, the camp listed debt of more than $10 million, the Associated Press reported, with assets along the Guadalupe River in the range of $100,001 to $500,000.

Victims' families filed a lawsuit in November seeking more than $1 million in damages, claiming the camp operators failed to take necessary steps to respond when the floodwaters approached on July 4. The camp's owner, Richard Eastland, also died in the flood.

The camp had planned to reopen this summer, but those plans were canceled when victims' families and lawmakers became outraged that the camp would do so while lawsuits and investigations are ongoing.

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