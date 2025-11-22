Utah announces plans to make Brigham City a nuclear power hub

Published by Just The News | Misty Severi 22 de noviembre, 2025

Utah officials this week announced plans to build two small nuclear power plants in Brigham City, and to make the area a hub of nuclear energy development in the West.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox said the state will build the power plants, which will be helpful in the AI race, a training center and manufacturing plant in Brigham City.

The project, which is also a partnership between Hi Tech Solutions and Holtec International that will position the city as a hub for Utah’s nuclear energy renaissance, is also expected to bring thousands of new jobs to the area.

"Energy security is national security, and Utah is stepping up to lead," Cox said in a statement. "As global competitors like China and Russia race to dominate next-generation energy, Utah is proving that America continues to lead through innovation and strength."

"This project is about securing our nation’s future and showing the world what American energy leadership looks like," he added.

The announcement is part of Cox's Operation Gigawatt, which aims to double Utah’s energy capacity.

© Just The News.