Pro-life org invests $80M into 2026 midterms, will reach 10.5M voters

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America says it will reach 10.5 million voters by its newly announced investment of $80 million into the 2026 midterm election, the investment being to help ensure a pro-life majority is maintained in the U.S. House and Senate.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s President Marjorie Dannenfelser told The Center Square that “midterm elections are historically a time when turnout is lower and the party in the White House loses seats.”

Susan B. Anthony (SBA) Pro-Life America is an organization dedicated to ending abortion by electing leaders and advocating for life-saving laws, according to its website.

Dannenfelser told The Center Square: “Presently we have just enough votes in the U.S. Senate to break a tie on legislation like the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which defunded the Big Abortion industry of half a billion in taxpayer dollars for a one-year period.”

“We cannot let the Democrats take over and turn the spigot back on for taxpayer-funded abortion, or pass their nightmare bill to force every state to allow abortion on demand up to the day of birth,” Dannenfelser said.

SBA Pro-Life America is joined in its $80 million investment by its partner Women Speak Out PAC.

According to a press release, the groups’ plans to reach voters “will include canvassing, digital advertising, voter contact mail and a robust early vote campaign as races progress.”

The plan intends to reach 10.5 million voters nationwide and will make “4.5 million visits to voters at their homes across several battleground states including Iowa, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser told The Center Square: “In battlegrounds where we engage, we find we can achieve almost a 6% swing on average compared to voters who weren’t contacted.”

Dannenfelser also emphasized that “at a time when pro-abortion Democrats routinely spend millions on deceptive ads, face-to-face engagement with voters at their doors is ever more critical to cutting through the noise.”

“For decades, SBA Pro-Life America and Women Speak Out PAC have worked to establish the nation’s largest pro-life voter contact program, including thousands of field workers on the ground, building connections in key states that play a role in determining the course of the whole country,” Dannenfelser said.

“Every day we talk to Americans who aren’t sure if or how they’ll vote,” Dannenfelser said.

“Some consider themselves nominally ‘pro-choice’ but don’t realize how truly extreme the Democrats have grown, backing abortion on demand any time for any reason, even late in the third trimester, without basic safety standards or parental consent – all paid for by taxpayers,” Dannenfelser said.

SBA Pro-Life America’s state public affairs director Kelsey Pritchard said in a post on X that “Donald Trump won 91% of the pro-life vote last year, but he would have lost if 1-2% of those voters had stayed home.”

“As we invest $80 million in the midterms to retain Republican majorities, the GOP must be loyal to their pro-life base,” Pritchard said.

According to the press release, “in 2024, SBA reached 10 million voters in eight battleground states, including Montana, to defeat Kamala Harris and secure Republican majorities in the U.S. House and Senate.

