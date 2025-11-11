‘Clinton Corruption Files’: Bondi, Patel unleash new evidence about former first family foundation

Published by John Solomon 11 de noviembre, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel have produced to Congress a new cache of documents showing how Bill and Hillary Clinton's foundation collected donations from foreign and domestic interests seeking influence – raising fresh concerns that such evidence was kept from federal prosecutors who tried to investigate pay-to-play allegations against the former first family a decade ago.

Officials told Just the News that the documents were transmitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee in recent days and detail numerous instances of foreigners and even a U.S. defense contractor seeking to curry favor with the Clintons through donations to their family charity, including when Hillary Clinton served as secretary of State. Bill Clinton was a U.S. president from 1993 to 2001.

The officials said some of the evidence was flagged by whistleblowers who claimed such evidence was kept from a corruption investigation that was being conducted in 2015 by the Little Rock, Ark., U.S. attorney’s office before it was shut down by the Obama administration's Justice Department.

The documents will make clear that there was an effort "to obstruct legitimate inquiries into the Foundation by blocking real investigation by line-level FBI agents and DOJ field prosecutors and keeping them from following the money," said one official directly familiar with the documents.

Officials said they have been gathering the evidence for weeks and have dubbed the documents the "Clinton corruption files."

Bondi and Patel hope to make the documents public by as soon as the end of this week once they work through some issues protecting whistleblower identities, officials said.

Officials said they also expect new evidence to be released this week in the Arctic Frost investigation conducted by Jack Smith, including new contacts between the special prosecutor who pursued Donald Trump and top officials like former FBI Director Christopher Wray and new details on how that probe sought to pierce the privacy of members of Congress by gathering their phone records.

Just the News reported earlier this year that the FBI had three separate investigations into possible pay-to-play allegations against the Clinton foundation, but all were closed after Obama Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates ordered agents to "shut it down".

Officials said the new documents will detail how lower-level FBI agents and prosecutors kept information from reaching decision makers in the various probes of the Clinton Foundation.

