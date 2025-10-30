Bessent confirms finalization of TikTok deal

Published by Just The News 30 de octubre, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday confirmed that the U.S. had finalized its agreement for the sale of TikTok.

The social media platform has long been a source of concern for American lawmakers over potential security risks. The deal would see parent company ByteDance sell off the platform into an American-led enterprise.

“In Kuala Lumpur, we finalized the TikTok agreement in terms of getting Chinese approval,” Bessent said on Fox Business. “And I would expect that would go forward in the coming weeks and months, and we’ll finally see a resolution to that.”

President Donald Trump is currently on an international trip to several Asian countries and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. He previously visited Japan and South Korea.

During his first term, Trump attempted to ban TikTok, though he was unsuccessful.



Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent at Just the News. Follow him on X.

