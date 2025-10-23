Minnesota Supreme Court rules for trans powerlifter who was barred from competing in women's event

Published by Just The News 23 de octubre, 2025

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that a biological male transgender athlete was discriminated against by USA Powerlifting when the organization did not allow that person into a women's competition in 2018.

The decision was unanimous, with five of the seven justices having been appointed by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, and the other two by former Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton.

USA Powerlifting (USAPL) is a national and international powerlifting organization that sanctions meets in the U.S. and in several other member countries.

The trans athlete, JayCee Cooper, sued USA Powerlifting in 2021, according to Fox News. Cooper alleged the organization engaged in discriminatory practices by rejecting the athlete's application to compete in the women's division in 2018, claiming it violated Minnesota's Human Rights Act.

The court's ruling said, "USA Powerlifting's policy at the time of the decision was to categorically exclude transgender women from competing in the women's division."

"We agree with Cooper that USA Powerlifting’s policy is discriminatory on its face; there is therefore no genuine dispute that USA Powerlifting discriminated against Cooper because of her transgender status."

